Muhammad Ali’s lawyer responds to Trump: ‘A pardon is unnecessary’

An attorney for Muhammad Ali said Friday that President Trump’s suggestion that he may pardon the late boxing champion was “unnecessary.”

“We appreciate President Trump’s sentiment, but a pardon is unnecessary,” Ron Tweel said in a statement. “The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Muhammad Ali in a unanimous decision in 1971.

“There is no conviction from which a pardon is needed,” he added.

Ali, who died in 2016, was sentenced to five years in prison on draft evasion charges after refusing to be drafted into the U.S. military in 1967, citing religious objections. – READ MORE

