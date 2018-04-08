Jimmy Kimmel Under Fire for Hurling ‘Homophobic Slurs’ at Hannity and Trump

Late-night Talk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel Is Facing Criticism After Repeatedly Making Lewd Jokes Suggesting A Homosexual Relationship Between Fox News Host Sean Hannity And President Donald Trump.

During a heated Twitter exchange between Kimmel and Hannity, the ABC funnyman repeatedly suggested that President Trump and Hannity were having a sexual relationship.

“When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle,” Kimmel quipped in response to a Hannity tweet claiming Kimmel had sexually harassed young women.

When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle? https://t.co/DEhmfOh0Hn — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

“Don’t worry – just keep tweeting – you’ll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?) Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO,” Kimmel later responded after Hannity called him a “pervert” and “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1