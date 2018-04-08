Survey: Two-thirds of millennials are certain the earth is round, the rest say it might be flat

Only two-thirds of millennials fully believe that the Earth is round, according to a study conducted by the British firm YouGov. The rest are open to the possibility that we’re living on a flat planet. Or, they aren’t quite sure.

Under the study, a total of 8,215 American millennials and other age groups were asked a series of questions about whether they believe the world is round or flat.

I have always believed the world is round: 66 percent.

I always thought the world is round, but more recently I am skeptical/have doubts: 9 percent.

I always thought the world is flat, but more recently I am skeptical/have doubts: 5 percent.

I have always believed the world is flat: 4 percent.

Other/Not sure: 16 percent.

Overall, an overwhelming majority of Americans — 84 percent — believe the Earth is round, the study found. But at least 5 percent said they used to believe that, but now have doubts and question whether the Earth is actually flat. – READ MORE

