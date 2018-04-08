At least 2 killed, 20 injured after van plows through crowd in Muenster, Germany

At least two people were killed and 20 others were injured Saturday after a van drove into a crowd of pedestrians in front of a popular bar in the German city of Muenster, police said.

The driver of the van shot himself to death following the crash, police spokesman Andreas Bode told reporters. Investigators said they saw no immediate links to terror. They initially announced three other people were killed in the crash before revising the number to two.

The driver’s identity was not released but Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, where Muenster is located, said the driver was a German citizen.

Police said they were investigating reports that other perpetrators may have escaped the scene after the crash. – READ MORE

