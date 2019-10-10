Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Melania Trump: Digging an ‘Escape Tunnel or Shallow Grave’

Left-wing late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked First Lady Melania Trump and her announcement of a new tennis pavilion at the White House on Wednesday, suggesting that she was instead trying to construct an “escape tunnel or shallow grave.”

Melania Trump made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the new structure would be a “testament to American craftsmanship and skill.”

“Exciting to break ground on the new tennis pavilion project at the White House today,” she said. “Thank you to all who will help in making this legacy piece possible for future first families to gather at and enjoy for years to come.”

Mrs. Trump's post caught the attention of Kimmel, who argued that she was actually constructing an "escape tunnel" or even a "shallow grave."