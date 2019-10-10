Fox News fires Trey Gowdy amid reports that he has agreed to join President Trump’s legal team

Fox News announced that it has cut ties with former congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), further bolstering reports that the attorney has joined President Donald Trump’s legal team as outside counsel to fight the Democrats’ impeachment probe.

“Trey Gowdy has been terminated and is no longer a contributor,” a Fox News spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

The network’s confirmation of Gowdy’s departure follows multiple reports that the former prosecutor and conservative firebrand has agreed to assist in defending the president against what the commander in chief has repeatedly referred to as a “witch hunt.”

The Hollywood Reporter noted, “Television networks covet former politicians to provide on-air analysis as contributors, but generally cut ties with them if they re-enter the political fray.” – READ MORE