It’s Now Mandatory for Florida Cities and Counties to Cooperate with ICE

Last June, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) kept a campaign promise by signing SB168 into law, which requires all Florida cities to cooperate with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

The knee-jerk reaction of Democrat opponents, of course, was to file a lawsuit in federal court that temporarily delayed the law from going into effect.

But U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom recently ruled that parts of a new Florida immigration law, seen by opponents as a “sanctuary city ban,” could go into effect as of October 1. She continued to block a portion of the law requiring state law enforcement to cross state lines to assist ICE.

However, she allowed other portions of the law to go into effect — which now makes it mandatory for Florida cities and counties to cooperate with ICE. – READ MORE