Jimmy Kimmel Freaks over Mueller Report: Trump’s Exoneration Means We Are F**ked

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel reacted to the release of FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian collusion on Thursday, suggesting that the fact it exonerated Trump of wrongdoing means that country is in deep trouble.

On Thursday morning, Attorney General William Barr released the full redacted version of the report, determining that the “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

“It was another remarkable day in here the United States,” Kimmel began in his nightly monologue. “Before the report came out this morning, Trump’s defense attorney general William Barr held a very curious press conference, which was clearly designed to put a positive spin on this not very positive report. This Bill Barr, I don’t know what his deal is. But he looks like if Elton John had conversion therapy and it worked.”

Kimmel went on to point out that the most “explosive part” of the report was when Trump allegedly said the appointment of a Special Counsel meant he was “so fucked” and that his presidency was over. “Of course, he was wrong. It wasn’t the end of his presidency and it’s us that are effed,” Kimmel said. – READ MORE