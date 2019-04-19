McConnell calls teen vaping a ‘serious threat,’ proposes raising national age to buy tobacco products to 21

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., plans to introduce a new bill next month that would raise the age to buy tobacco products to 21. It’s part of an effort to combat teen vaping, something he calls a “most serious threat.”

Speaking at the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky in Louisville on Thursday, McConnell said his new legislation will tackle the growing use of vaping products; more teens have been trading in cigarettes for the electronic counterparts, which some have branded safer.

FDA MOVES TO TIGHTEN E-CIGARETTE SALES

“For some time, I’ve been hearing from the parents who are seeing an unprecedented spike in vaping among their teenage children,” he said.

The bill will continue to hold retailers responsible for verifying the age of anyone buying tobacco products but will raise that age from 18 to 21. McConnell's office said 12 states have already enacted laws raising the minimum legal age to 21.