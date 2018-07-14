WaPo Laments Kavanaugh’s So Elite, People at His Local Bar Only Know His First Name

Take as an example the story’s opening vignette, which should have informed everyone involved they had embarked on one of the more ill-conceived exercises of Kavanaugh-related punditry.

“The Chevy Chase Lounge is a neighborhood joint where bartender Tim Higgins is accustomed to bantering with long-standing patrons, including a middle-aged guy named Brett who likes to pop in for a Budweiser and a burger after coaching his daughters’ basketball games,” Schwartzman and Boorstein write.

“As he watched the news recently, Higgins learned something else about Brett Kavanaugh: He was among the judges whom President Trump was considering to nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“’Most people in Washington tell you what they do,’ Higgins said from behind the bar Tuesday, the day after Trump nominated Kavanaugh. ‘I never knew Brett was a lawyer. I expect we’ll be seeing him in here a lot less.’”

Yes, friends. I’m afraid to report the sad facts about Brett Kavanaugh: He coaches his daughter’s basketball team. The guy at the local bar didn’t know he was a judge on the second most-powerful court in the nation and was a prospect for being called up to the SCOTUS. The man drinks Budweiser, America. We’ve all been fooled into supporting a Beltway elitist.

I love that WaPo’s lede in its story about Kavanaugh’s “elite DC life” is that his neighborhood bartender only knew him as Brett for years and had no idea he was a judge. Not really elitist behavior… Most people in DC tell you what they do almost before they even ask your name — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) July 11, 2018

The story then tries to redeem itself slightly, pointing out that Kavanaugh went to a selective, expensive D.C. prep school and then Yale, resides in the high-end Maryland suburb of Chevy Chase and goes to church in an elite Catholic parish. (I didn’t know there was a country club membership committee for Catholic parishes, but OK, I’ll bite.) And then it bounces back to the thoroughly inexplicable “wait-you-published-this?” vibe that the first few paragraphs set. – READ MORE

Thanks to some class-A truth-seeking at The Washington Post, the unsuspecting public now knows the great scandal that President Trump has heaped upon them with his SCOTUS pick: Judge Kavanaugh once had credit card debt. But wait, there’s more (and this is truly egregious), he then had the audacity to pay it off.

After diving into judge Kavanaugh’s finances for 2016, WaPo discovered that the SCOTUS nominee had anywhere between $60,000 and $200,000 in debt, which he then paid off the following year.

The debt reportedly stemmed from three credit cards and a Thrift Savings Plan Loan, a significant portion of which came from Washington Nationals baseball season tickets he had purchased for a “handful” of friends along with his family. Another significant portion came from housing expenses, according to White House spokesman Raj Shah. By 2017, Kavanaugh paid most of it off:

The credit card debts and loan were either paid off or fell below the reporting requirements in 2017, according to the filings, which do not require details on the nature or source of such payments. Shah told The Post that Kavanaugh’s friends reimbursed him for their share of the baseball tickets and that the judge has since stopped purchasing the season tickets.

As if to further imply that something nefarious had taken place, the Post noted that “Shah did not provide the names of the friends” for whom Kavanaugh had purchased tickets.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1