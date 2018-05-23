Jimmy Kimmel Called Out For Pushing CNN’s ‘Bogus’ School Shooting Statistic

Following the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School that left ten people dead, including eight students, Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to again call for gun control, but in the process, the late-night host made the crucial mistake of relying on CNN as the source for his statistics, highlighting yet again how loose and fast CNN plays with the “facts” when it comes to promoting its political agenda.

“The US has had 57 times as many school shootings as the other major industrialized nations combined,” Kimmel tweeted, citing a CNN report.

The US has had 57 times as many school shootings as the other major industrialized nations combined @CNN https://t.co/uSUSUZNG4T — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 21, 2018

The school shooting statistics in America are indeed extremely grim, and the U.S. far surpasses all other industrialized nations. Simply presenting the true numbers is sobering enough. However, as the left-leaning PolitiFact has been repeatedly forced to admit, CNN and other left-wing outlets continue to far inflate the numbers, including incidents that no rational person would describe as "school shootings" in their list.

