Oregon school sued after refusing to allow student to wear pro-Trump T-shirt in class

An Oregon high school is being sued for refusing to let a student wear a pro-Trump border wall T-shirt to class.

Liberty High School senior Addison Barnes told Fox 12 Oregon he was asked to cover up his “Donald J. Trump Border Wall Construction Co.” shirt or go home. The shirt also features a 2016 Trump quote: “The wall just got 10 feet taller.”

Barnes, 18, said he opted to go home after briefly covering up. His absence was treated as a suspension, which was later rescinded.

“I have my First Amendment and it’s not right what they’re doing,” he told the station.

Barnes told KGW-TV that his school tolerates other political views without a problem. – READ MORE

