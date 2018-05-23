Jenna Jameson’s Response To Kamala Harris Immigration Tweet Melts Internet

When Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris took to Twitter on Monday to push the Democrats’ immigration agenda, she was probably hoping that no one would notice her use of one of the Open Border Left’s favorite rhetorical tricks. But former porn star-turned-political personality Jenna Jameson quickly called out Harris for the word games, and, as is the case for basically everything Jameson posts, her comment set off a wave of responses online.

“Immigrants make our communities and our economy stronger,” the California senator tweeted Monday. “At a time when immigrants have been taken from their families in front of schools and outside courthouses, we must continue to speak out.”

Immigrants make our communities and our economy stronger. At a time when immigrants have been taken from their families in front of schools and outside courthouses, we must continue to speak out. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 21, 2018

You conveniently left out the word illegal. https://t.co/o4RKudZMgA — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) May 21, 2018

Jameson responded by highlighting that Harris had “conveniently” left out one key word: “illegal.” – READ MORE

