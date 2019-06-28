Bernie Sanders says he would ‘rotate’ Supreme Court justices

After President Trump has been able to get two Supreme Court picks – Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — placed on the nation’s highest court during his first term, some Democrats have floated the idea of expanding the court beyond nine justices if a Democrat wins the White House in 2020.

But Sen. Bernie Sanders, a top contender for the party’s 2020 nomination, said during Thursday’s debate in Miami that he has a different idea.

“I do not believe in packing the court,” Sanders said. “We’ve got a terrible 5-4 majority conservative court right now. But I do believe constitutionally we have the power to rotate judges to other courts and that brings in new blood into the Supreme Court and a majority I hope that will understand that a woman has a right to control her own body and that corporations cannot run the United States of America.”

Sanders was referring to the possibility that a majority-conservative court might ultimately overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, and Democrats’ opposition to court rulings such as the 2010 “Citizens United” decision, in which the court ruled that the federal government could not impose limits on political ads by corporations, nonprofits, labor unions and other groups. – READ MORE