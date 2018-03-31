Hillary Says People Want Her to Go Away Because She’s a Woman

Former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton declared at a speaking event on Thursday that she will not get out of the spotlight or the political sphere, despite cries from her critics to do so, The Hill reported.

“I was really struck by how people said that to me — you know, mostly people in the press, for whatever reason — mostly, ‘Go away, go away,’” Clinton said during an event at Rutgers University.

Her remark was in response to Eagleton Institute of Politics director and moderator Ruth Mandel, who asked Clinton to respond to those who insist she “get off the public stage and shut up.”

Hillary playing victim to sexism because people are telling her to shut up and go away "they never told men who lost election to go away"

Because you're a lying degenerate that won't shut up, that should be going away to Prison!https://t.co/AlGMyLWP8E — Mark the Deplorable (@MarkRocon) March 30, 2018

They don’t have to. Other losers have enough dignity not to whine about it for a year and a half non-stop. https://t.co/IkiGM1xO00 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 30, 2018

Clinton pointed to sexism as the basis for her critics’ demands.

“I had one of the young people who works for me go back and do a bit of research,” she continued. “They never said that to any man who was not elected. I was kind of struck by that.” – READ MORE

