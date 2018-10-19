Jimmy Carter: Kavanaugh is ‘unfit’ to be a Supreme Court justice

Former President Jimmy Carter harshly criticized newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, calling him “unfit” to serve on the court.

Speaking to a class at Emory University in Atlanta on Wednesday, Carter said that Kavanaugh’s behavior during his confirmation hearings demonstrated that his appointment was “a very serious mistake,” according to Emory’s independent, student-run newspaper, The Emory Wheel.

“Whether or not [Kavanaugh] attempted to rape [Christine Blasey Ford], I thought he was temperamentally unfit to serve on the Supreme Court because of his outburst during the hearing,” Carter said, according to video taken by a student during his remarks. “I saw him lose his cool.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation process was derailed after Ford, a California professor, accused him of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in the 1980s. – READ MORE