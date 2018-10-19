WATCH: Man Attacked ‘For Being White’ In Suspected NYC Hate Crime

A 59-year-old New York man received a cracked eye socket after what appeared to be a racially motivated attack in a Bronx pizzeria.

Chris Bilcik, the victim, said that he was sitting at a table in Ray’s Pizza on Oct. 6, using his laptop, when a man stormed in and began shouting about white people.

The unidentified — and as-yet captured — suspect reportedly screamed, “Look at this f***ing white guy! These f***ing white people think they own the world!”

The man reportedly tried to sit at Bilcik’s table, according to the New York Post, but Bilcik simply got up and moved to another table.- READ MORE