Accused Treasury leaker had ‘co-conspirator’ in plot to spill dirt on Trump officials: court files

The Treasury Department employee charged Wednesday with leaking confidential financial files related to former Trump associates had a “co-conspirator” at the department who also exchanged several-hundred messages with a journalist, according to the criminal complaint.

The court papers do not name the higher-ranking “co-conspirator,” who has not been charged. But the complaint referred to the person as an “associate director” at the department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to whom defendant Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards reported.

The complaint states that this “co-conspirator not named as a defendant” exchanged more than 300 messages with a reporter through an “encrypted application.”

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York – which brought the case against Edwards – declined to comment on the person referred to in the court papers, saying prosecutors “cannot comment outside of the person named in the complaint.”

The Washington Post cited sources in reporting the name of the person accused of being the "co-conspirator."