Jim Jordan ‘seriously’ looking at running for House speaker (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, confirmed on Monday that he is seriously considering a run for speaker of the House as Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., steps down at the end of his term.

“I’ve been encouraged by colleagues to look at that and I will seriously do that,” Jordan said on CNN Monday morning.

Jordan, a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, told the Washington Examiner only a few days after Ryan announced his retirement that he was “open to running” for the speakership. – READ MORE

