Jim Jordan ‘seriously’ looking at running for House speaker (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, confirmed on Monday that he is seriously considering a run for speaker of the House as Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., steps down at the end of his term.

“I’ve been encouraged by colleagues to look at that and I will seriously do that,” Jordan said on CNN Monday morning.

So, is Rep. Jim Jordan's hat going to be in the ring when Paul Ryan vacates his Speaker of the House role? "I'm going to look at it very seriously," he says. https://t.co/63hJ9o1QGj pic.twitter.com/ZggqxLcgrc — New Day (@NewDay) April 23, 2018

Jordan, a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, told the Washington Examiner only a few days after Ryan announced his retirement that he was “open to running” for the speakership. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1