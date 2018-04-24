Mexico: Nearly 8,000 People Murdered In Just 3 Months

The violence of Mexico’s drug war has claimed the lives of nearly 8,000 people in just three months, further substantiating the U.S. State Department’s “Do Not Travel” recommendation.

According to Yahoo News, approximately “7,667 people were killed in Mexico in the first quarter of 2018, up 20 percent on the same period last year, making it the most violent year in two decades, government figures showed Sunday.”

The horrifying numbers increased from last year by over 1,000 violent deaths. At this time in 2017, the figure stood at 6,406.

“The worst month was March, when 2,729 people were killed, most of them shot dead. January’s figure stood at 2,549 murders, with another 2,389 in February,” reports Yahoo News. “The bloodshed follows a proliferation of gangs involved in drug trafficking, as well as stealing fuel, kidnappings, extortion and other criminal activities.” – READ MORE

