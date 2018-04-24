WATCH: Melania Shows What It Takes To Put On A State Dinner

Melania Trump gave a behind-the-scenes look Monday at all the work she and the White House staff have done to put on a state dinner for the French president and his wife.

“After months of preparations, President @realdonaldtrump and I are looking forward to hosting our first State Dinner with France! Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to make this visit a success,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with a video that highlights all the details designed “to complement and pay homage to the long-standing friendship between the United States and France.”

She and President Donald Trump will welcome President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron of France for the Trump Administration’s first state visit. – READ MORE

