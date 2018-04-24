View our Privacy Policy

WATCH: Melania Shows What It Takes To Put On A State Dinner

Melania Trump gave a behind-the-scenes look Monday at all the work she and the White House staff have done to put on a state dinner for the French president and his wife.

“After months of preparations, President @realdonaldtrump and I are looking forward to hosting our first State Dinner with France! Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to make this visit a success,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with a video that highlights all the details designed “to complement and pay homage to the long-standing friendship between the United States and France.”

After months of preparations, President @realdonaldtrump and I are looking forward to hosting our first State Dinner with France! Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to make this visit a success. 🇺🇸 🇫🇷

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on

She and President Donald Trump will welcome President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron of France for the Trump Administration’s first state visit. – READ MORE

