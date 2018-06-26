Iranian Protestors Swarm Streets Chanting, ‘Death to Palestine’

Iranian civilian protestors, in a surprising turn of events in the country, are taking to the streets to express opposition to the hardline ruling regime by chanting, “Death to Palestine” and “Leave Syria, think of us,” according to an independent translation of videos showing the protests.

The protests, just the latest in social unrest gripping the country, began over the weekend and have spilled into Monday, as anti-regime protestors express frustration over the plunging value of Iran’s currency, the rial, and Iranian leadership’s continued funding of regional terror groups and military operations in Syria on behalf of embattled President Bashar al-Assad.

Protestors are said to be fed up with the Iranian ruling regime’s focus on foreign intervention ahead of the country’s own economy, which has been even further strained since President Donald Trump walked away from the landmark nuclear agreement and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran.

Protestors could be hard chanting in Farsi, “Death to Palestine” in apparent reference to the Iranian ruling regime’s efforts to fund the terror-tied Hamas government in the Gaza Strip and foment terrorism against Israel. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1