Jeff Daniels says it’s the ‘end of democracy’ if Trump wins again in 2020 (VIDEO)

Actor Jeff Daniels declared that it will be the “end of democracy” if President Trump is reelected in 2020 during his Monday appearance on MSNBC.

“I live in Michigan. After the election, I was surprised at some of the people,” Daniels reflected about 2016. “I said, ‘Could you believe this election?’ And they go, ‘Yeah, isn’t it great?’… you didn’t see it coming.”

Promoting his Broadway stint as Atticus Finch in the Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Daniels compared his struggles in the current political climate to Finch’s, insisting that they’re “good people” despite the disconnect and that people in the Midwest “don’t care” about things like people who live in the coasts do.

Actor Jeff Daniels: It's "the end of democracy" if voters elect Trump president again in 2020. pic.twitter.com/O6AHlfjqcc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2019

“You have to decide whether, like Atticus, that you believe that there’s still compassion, decency, civility, respect for others, do onto others… all of that stuff you guys believe in and you still voted not for Hillary or for Trump, where are you now?” Daniels continued.