Jim Carrey slams Trump for ‘kidnapping children,’ hails Kaepernick, DeNiro at Hollywood awards night

Jim Carrey laid into President Donald Trump during an acceptance speech at the Britannia Awards in Los Angeles, accusing Trump of trafficking in shamelessness and “kidnapping children.”

Carrey was one of six honorees at the Beverly Hilton event on Friday night, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m glad it didn’t come in the mail,” Carrey joked about his award, referencing the rash of mail bombs sent to prominent Democratic figures in recent days. “Yes, I no longer have packages delivered to my home in the great America fashioned in the last couple of years. I don’t ever remember it being this great, actually.”

Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists. Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump. If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it. pic.twitter.com/L7kYcpcPKO — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 24, 2018

After expressing thanks to BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) for his award for Excellence in Comedy, Carrey credited silent film-era star Charlie Chaplin with being his inspiration before making references to Trump.

“We need to be clear: Shamelessness is not, and will never be a superpower. It is the mark of a villain. Kidnapping children is not what great nations do,” he said, referring the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy of separating migrants from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border. “One half of America at this moment believes there is a sinister deep state diabolically plotting, to … what? Give them health care? – READ MORE