#WalkAway movement urges disgruntled Democrats to leave the party behind

What started as a 6-minute YouTube video has surged onto the national stage with countless former Democrats deciding to leave their party; WalkAway campaign founder Brandon Straka explains.

Here is some footage of the Walkaway March that is being ignored by the Mainstream Media….#walkaway #walkawaymarch #walkawaymovement #votered pic.twitter.com/taFcLKA9k6 — Crane Boss (@CraneBoss17) October 28, 2018

Several hundred supporters attended Saturday’s mile-long march along Pennsylvania Avenue — from John Marshall Park near the Capitol to Freedom Plaza near the White House.

“We’re walking away from the Democratic Party and literally walking toward freedom,” #WalkAway founder Brandon Straka told Fox News.

Straka spearheaded the movement after posting an online video in May explaining why he was abandoning the Democratic Party.

“People are fed up with what’s happening on the left,” he said, adding that interest skyrocketed after the hearings into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanauagh. “These were really the kind of die-hard loyalists. People in their 60s and 70s who had been Democrats their whole life who said ‘This was the final straw for me.’” – READ MORE