Jim Carrey: ‘Osama Bin Laden Doesn’t Hold a Candle to Mitch McConnell’

Jim Carrey said that the terror attacks of 9/11, responsible for 3,000 deaths and masterminded by Osama Bin Laden, doesn’t compare to the “gun deaths” the Hollywood actor says Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is responsible for.

10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over. What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible but he doesn’t hold a candle to Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/o68JXxWlUX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 4, 2019

“10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over. What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible but he doesn’t hold a candle to Mitch McConnell,” Jim Carrey said in a Tweet that included an imagine of a hand holding a $100 bill being dipped in blood.

The Sonic the Hedgehog star's latest politically charged drawing comes in the wake of the horrific shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas, that saw and a gunman kill seven people and injured 22 others. It also comes after San Francisco's Board of Supervisors voting to unanimously declare the National Rifle Association (NRA) a terrorist organization.