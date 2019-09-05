BIDEN: ‘Hell yes’ I’ll appoint Barack Obama to Supreme Court (VIDEO)

.@colbertlateshow asks Biden if he would appoint Obama to the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/aNTppoVSu3 — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) September 5, 2019

Americans who think they’re done with Barack Obama may want to think again if Joe Biden wins in 2020.

The former vice president — and Obama’s top deputy — told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert that he would nominate the former president to the Supreme Court if he wins the presidency next year.

When asked if he’s called Obama for advice, Biden said he’s talked to “Barack” a three or four weeks ago.

“Would you appoint him to the Supreme Court?” Colbert asked flatly. – READ MORE