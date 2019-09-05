Booker Falsely Claims He Doesn’t Accept Big Pharma Donations (VIDEO)

Senator Cory Booker (D., N.J.), claimed he rejected pharmaceutical industry donations in a NowThis News interview with lawyer and health care activist Ady Barkan, despite raking in hundreds of thousands from the industry.

The interview video posted to YouTube on Tuesday is titled “Cory Booker Faces Blunt Health Care Questions From Ady Barkan.”

Since Booker’s Senate campaign in 2013, he has received $411,948 in pharmaceutical industry contributions and over $560,000 from insurance industries.

Separately, Booker’s leadership PAC received $56,000 in pharmaceutical/health industry donations since 2014, according to a PolitiFact report. – READ MORE