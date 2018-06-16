Mindy Kaling Blames ‘Ocean’s 8’ Mixed Reviews On ‘White Male Critics’

Hollywood leftists now have a perfect excuse every time their movie does poorly at the box office or receives tepid-to-mixed reviews: blame it on white male critics.

Last week, the all-female “Ocean’s 8′ debuted to mixed reviews and a fairly solid opening weekend at the box office, coming in at number 1 ($41 million) with a 68% on Rotten Tomatoes.

So why the blah reviews? According to the critics, the all-female cast actually did a fine job in replacing the all-male cast for “Ocean’s 11” and agreed the film had its charming moments. Most were in agreement, however, that the film failed in the heist portion of the script, saying it lacked originality and cleverness. In sum, the all-female cast was the least of the complaints.

Despite that glaring truth, “Ocean’s 8” cast member Mindy Kaling blames the film’s failure to wow critics on the overabundance of, yep, white males.

Speaking with Yahoo, Kaling said she agreed with Meryl Streep that Rotten Tomatoes allows too many white male opinions to poison the review pool.

“Although if I had to base my career on what white men wanted I would be very unsuccessful, so there is obviously an audience out there who want to watch things like [‘Ocean’s 8’], what I work on,” Kailing. – READ MORE

