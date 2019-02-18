Jim Carrey: Donald Trump’s Birth ‘The Real State of Emergency’

Actor Jim Carrey Showed Off His Latest Piece Of Politically-provocative Artwork On Friday, Declaring The Birth Of President Donald Trump The Country’s “real State Of Emergency.”

On Friday, Trump declared an official state of emergency over the migrant crisis at the southern border, a move that should allow him to bypass Congress to fund the construction of a border wall.

“The real State of Emergency began in 1946 at the Jamaica Hospital in Queens, NY,” Carrey wrote, in reference to Trump’s birthplace.” Definitely not human.”

The accompanying artwork shows two doctors attempting to pull some mysterious creature out of Trump's mother Mary.