Bernie Sanders Shows New Signs He May Be Running in 2020

Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), in an indication he may be inching closer to yet another bid for the White House, has recorded a campaign video in which he says he is running for president in 2020.

That’s according to a report in Politico on Saturday morning, which cited “two people familiar with the spot.”

The senator, who is 77 years old, lost the Democratic nomination for president in 2016 to Hillary Clinton.

And there is yet another hint Sanders is strongly eyeing a run in 2020.

“As Politico reported this week, the Sanders team has been interviewing people for top staff positions. Chuck Rocha, a political consultant who advised Sanders’ 2016 campaign, is expected to join him again if a second bid materializes,” the outletnoted.

There is no indication yet when, or even if, the Sanders video would be released.

