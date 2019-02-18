Jussie Smollett Represented By Michael Cohen’s Criminal Defense Lawyer

Michael Monico, The High-powered Criminal Defense Attorney Representing Longtime Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen, Revealed Thursday That He Is Also

Representing Empire Star Smollett, The Actor-singer Reports Indicate May Have Been Involved In Staging An Attack On Himself Last Month.

Monico, appearing on WGN’s The Roe Conn Show, discussed Cohen and special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation for several minutes, before confirming the actor is a client of his.

“I’d like to get your thoughts [on] Jussie Smollett here, but we can’t get your thoughts on Jussie Smollett because [of] this big developing story today, and it turns out you’re the attorney for Jussie Smollett, too,” Conn said to Monico.

“Yes, at the moment, I am,” Monico replied.- READ MORE