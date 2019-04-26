Jim Carrey Attacks Trump Supporters: ‘Minions Who Help Him While Democracy Dies’

Actor-turned-activist Jim Carrey is back with another one of his gory drawings, this time targeting President Donald Trump and his “minions who help him while democracy dies.”

“Let’s all drink a toast to the new king of lies, and the minions who help him while democracy dies, and our kids who’ll be taught that the wicked are wise because Potus was Jack from ‘Lord of The Flies.’” Jim Carrey said. “How much poison are you willing to swallow?!”

Attached to the caption is a drawing of President Donald Trump wearing a hat reading “Make Me God,” with an American and Russian flag behind him. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are pouring kool-aid onto people wearing red hats.View image on Twitter

