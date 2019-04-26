Wealthy, successful actress Amy Poehler complains that it’s ‘hard’ not to have a daily ‘panic attack’ with Trump as president

Actress Amy Poehler blasted President Donald Trump’s presidency in a recent interview, admitting that she has a very hard time keeping her anxiety in check with Trump in office.

Poehler told The Hollywood Reporter that she has ramped up her efforts as a feminist and said it has served her in the Trump era. Some of those efforts include speaking out about the president and conservatism.

“Women have been rightly and righteously furious about this administration and have been working together and bonding together just in an attempt to make sense of all of it,” Poehler said. The comedian and actress also said that her sons were personally affected by Trump’s election, because they were so “looking forward to electing the first female president.”

Calling Trump’s election “so upsetting” and a “huge loss for all of us,” Poehler said that she and her girlfriends text each other daily for support.

“It’s really hard to not have a full-on panic attack every day. It’s why people are self-medicating,” she admitted, the outlet pointing out that she “ hysterically” and “a little maniacally” after making the admission. – READ MORE