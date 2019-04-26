Joe Biden Echoes Trump MAGA Slogan: ‘America’s Coming Back Like We Used To Be’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden, fresh off his presidential announcement Thursday, addressed reporters in Wilmington, Deleware, declaring that “America’s coming back like we used to be.”

“America’s coming back like we used to be: ethical, straight, tell ’em the truth… supporting our allies, all those good things,” Biden said when asked if he has a message for the world following his campaign kickoff.

The former vice president’s remark was reminiscent of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan: “Make American Great Again.” The president’s critics have, without evidence, tried to claim that the phrase and its placement on red baseball caps is a white supremacist sentiment.