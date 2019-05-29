Trump Supporters Confront Justin Amash During Town Hall Over His Support for Trump Impeachment (VIDEO)

Two of President Donald Trump’s supporters went after Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) for continuing to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment during a town hall on Tuesday.

The representative was confronted by a woman sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat, who asked why he had “become a Democrat.”

More (and even more tonight on @WOODTV… including @justinamash’s rebuttal where he says “you haven’t stated any facts”) pic.twitter.com/arr3atMMI8 — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) May 28, 2019

This video gets to the heart of the Amash town hall: pic.twitter.com/PThqciSI8E — Sam Easter (@SamKWEaster) May 28, 2019

“I’ve been your supporter since you started running for Congress, and I can’t tell you how disappointed I am,” said Diane Luke. The crowd booed Luke as she called the Mueller report a “smear attack,” and questioned why the lawmaker was taking the report seriously.

Luke continued to be booed by the crowd, which prompted her to make a comment about the reaction to the hat, saying, “That’s so typical that you boo me because I have a Make America Great Again hat on again.” – READ MORE