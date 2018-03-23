CAPITOL HELL: These Are The Worst Bosses In The Senate And House, According To Actual Data

Government tracking site Legistorm recently unveiled a new feature which charts each office’s annual salary-weighted staff turnover rate, in which the aforementioned lawmakers far outpaced their peers.

Jackson Lee has reportedly made her personal office a personal hell for staffers.

She repeatedly disparages her staff members, frequently calling them “idiot,” “moron,” and “you stupid motherfucker.” – READ MORE

