Jim Acosta might FINALLY be cracking under the pressure

At what point should we recommend that Jim Acosta be forcibly committed? This seems like a pretty good time:

At the "Celebration of America" event, Kellyanne Conway tried to take a video of me tweeting while folks were singing God Bless America. I guess she wanted to accuse me of being unpatriotic. But she also stopped singing too… to try to record me. So strange. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 5, 2018

Actually, it seems like Jim’s the one who’s obsessed. He’s at least as obsessed as he thinks Kellyanne Conway is. Probably moreso. This is just getting really, really weird.- READ MORE

