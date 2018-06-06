A Panicked Andrew McCabe Begs for Immunity from Prison, Gets Roundhoused by Single Twitter Thread Uncovering His Scheme

Embattled, disgraced, and fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe asked for immunity on Tuesday to testify in Congress about perhaps more than one criminal FBI scheme in exchange for not being prosecuted for his alleged role in the same schemes.

His lawyer wrote a letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley asking for immunity which set off a firestorm on social media.

Some folks like @myhtopoeic on Twitter decided to pick apart McCabe’s legal argument for immunity, which he proves is nothing more than a legal scheme to con a get-out-of-jail-free card for McCabe from Congress.

1. So McCabe wants immunity? For what? you might ask. Well, let's take a look. — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

2.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe wants immunity in exchange for testimony related to a Justice Department IG's referral for possible prosecution, ahead of a congressional hearing on the handling of the Clinton email probe.https://t.co/EP3CsyTPHi — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

3.

McCabes' atty, Bromwich, provided, in his letter to Grassley, information about emails that “demonstrate that Mr. McCabe advised former Dir. Comey, in Oct. 2016, that Mr. McCabe was working w/ FBI colleagues to correct inaccuracies before certain media stories were published.” — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

4.

Hold up, hold up, so emails? Again? Bwahaha. Okay, so McCabe has emails that will throw Comey under the bus. Got it. Let's dig some more. — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

5.

McCabe was prevented from providing the emails themselves because of a non-disclosure agreement he was forced to sign by the FBI upon his termination and more information surrounding his account is unlikely to be revealed unless he is granted immunity, his lawyer said. — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

6.

WHAT IN TARNATION? Ok, McCabe has emails (FBI/federal property), but can't disclose those because of an inter-agency NON DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT? Me thinks his lawturd just f**ked up. Let's keep going. — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

7.

“If this Committee is unwilling or unable to obtain such an order, then Mr. McCabe will have no choice but to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination,” Bromwich added. — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

8. Well, there's got to be a remedy for such a situation, right? I mean, it's a FBI/federal NDA and he is supposed to testify, well, to Congress, sooooo …seems like an easy fix. Let's see. — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

9.

DOJ lifts gag order; former FBI informant can tell Congress about 2010 uranium dealhttps://t.co/IZgA7BCcfm — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

10. Well that's interesting. So it seems that it's possible that DoJ can actually lift non disclosure agreements. Who woulda thunk? I mean, they are over the FBI and the FBI had McCabe sign an inter agency NDA, so why not lift that NDA? What's the hold up? No immunity needed. — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

11. Remember, Michael Bromwich, McCabe's attorney, just admitted to Grassley that he and his client are in possession of federal property (emails), presumably extremely important to this investigation. WHERE'S THE RAID!?! — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

12. Speaking of (R) Iowa Senator Grassley, Chairman House Judiciary Committte. Oct. 25, 2017 – "The executive branch does not have the authority to use non-disclosure agreements to avoid congressional scrutiny," Grassley said in a recent letter to the Justice Department. — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

13. Keeping it short and sweet. McCabe's lawyer demands immunity in return for his client providing federal property in his possession back to the federal government that is pertinent to an investigation, of which he signed an NDA with that same agency (FBI) which DoJ can lift. — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

14. And, McCabe's lawyer says: “If this Committee is unwilling or unable to obtain such an order, then Mr. McCabe will have no choice but to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination” — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

15. Ahahaha! Listen, the premise for immunity is the NDA, per lawturd Bromwich. Take the NDA away, don't offer immunity, now what, He pleads the 5th? HE'S IN POSSESSION OF FEDERAL PROPERTY, emails between him and Comey! — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

16.

Arrest him, then negotiate with him from the hoosegow, and that's if you even need to negotiate. Raid his residence, acquire the federal property that he admitted to having, and away ya go. He'll fold like a cheap suit sitting in jail, shackled up. FFS, get with it! — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

17.

Quit letting this turd EXTORT the government, especially after he raked in $500K from a gofundme for 'legal defense.' Geez. You have him, not the other way around. These 2 goofballs are nitwits. Take 'em down. /end — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

18. ADD/

McCabe was prevented from providing the emails themselves because of a non-disclosure agreement he was forced to sign by the FBI upon his termination and more information surrounding his account is unlikely to be revealed unless he is granted immunity, his lawyer said — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

19. Just to be clear, the statement above shows that McCabe did not, nor has provided these Comey emails to the committee before or after his termination, and, from all the previous in this thread, shows he does, in fact, have possession of federal material evidence. — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

20. The only roadblock I can see here is the DoJ if they are unwilling to lift the NDA, which would definitely show obstruction by them AND the FBI. /end — ||:\|__VM__||\:| (@myhtopoeic) June 6, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1