Guess who Media Matters is already blaming for David Hogg SWAT-ting incident

As Twitchy told you, earlier this morning, someone (or someones) SWAT-ted David Hogg’s house. Fortunately, Hogg and his mother were out of town and no one was hurt.

Conservative outlet after conservative outlet rightly decried the SWAT-ting incident, but according to the dipsticks at Media Matters, conservative outlets are to blame for what happened. Yes, really:

After months of right-wing media attacks, family of Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is targeted in dangerous harassment incident https://t.co/7e49OzAWrm pic.twitter.com/mVRrT58mgJ — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 5, 2018

“Media Matters Staff” writes: The dangerous swatting episode follows months of right-wing media harassment faced by Hogg and other Parkland shooting survivors, who became prime targets of ludicrous conspiracy theories and ad-hominem attacks after speaking out against America’s endemic gun violence problem. Fox personalities used airtime to attack Hogg and other survivors for targeting gun manufacturers with activism, and Fox host Laura Ingraham taunted and mocked Hogg online, leading to an advertiser boycott that Fox News has yet to recover from. Hogg even drew the ire of Mike Adams, a far-right conspiracy theorist, who launched the absurdly-named HoggWatch.com, which is dedicated to following Parkland survivors’ every move and pushing fake stories about them. – READ MORE

