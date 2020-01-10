VA Democrat Introduces Bill Making ‘High Capacity’ Mag Possession a Felony

A bill put forward by Delegate Mark Levine (D) would make it a felony for law-abiding citizens to possess a magazine holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Moreover, Levine’s legislation, HB 961, even makes it a felony to possess 10-round magazines, if such magazines have a “removable plate” on the bottom that would allow capacity expansion.

Levine’s bill provides four options for Virginians who currently possess magazines that hold more than 10 rounds: 1. They can render the magazine “inoperable.” 2. They can “remove” the magazine from Virginia. 3. They can “transfer” the magazine to a person who meets the legal criteria to own one in another state. 4. Surrender the magazine to the state. – READ MORE