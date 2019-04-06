Jill Biden Admits Husband’s Constant Touching Once Made Her Feel ‘Strange’

Former second lady Jill Biden writes in her forthcoming memoir that her husband and his family’s touchy-feely style made her feel “strange and uncomfortable” when the pair first began dating, according to the Daily Mail.



The report comes as several women have come forward to accuse former Vice President and possible 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden of inappropriate touching in recent days.

The Daily Mail reports:

‘He was always holding my hand, putting his arm around me, or brushing the hair from my face,’ when they began dating, the former Second Lady writes in her ‘deeply personal’ memoir Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself due out next month and exclusively obtained by DailyMailTV. She admits that being thrust into a family of ‘huggers’ made her feel ‘strange and uncomfortable’, writing that Joe and his two young sons ‘never wanted to miss a chance to hold a hand, wrap their arms around each other, or give a kiss’. – READ MORE