‘It must really suck to be that dumb!’ — Kennedy slaps down Democratic attempt to force Trump to release his taxes (VIDEO)

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana wasn’t too impressed with Democratic efforts to force President Donald Trump to reveal his taxes, and he didn’t mince words about his disapproval.

Kennedy was speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper about Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) sending a written request to the IRS as the chair of the House Ways & Means Committee, seeking Trump’s taxes.

“Jake I will be very blunt,” said Kennedy.

“Chairman Neal, powerful man, head of Ways and Means,” he said. “I know he’s an adult but I don’t think he’s like a real adult.” – READ MORE