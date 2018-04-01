‘Jezebel’ Gets Wrecked For Insane Post About Two Disney Princesses Having Had Abortions

On Wednesday, left-wing site Jezebel decided the hill to die on was claiming two Disney princesses have had abortions.

Statistically, at least 2 Disney princesses have had abortions https://t.co/FcmHx4B37I pic.twitter.com/OQohwUkctW — Jezebel (@Jezebel) March 29, 2018

“We need many kinds of Disney princesses, according to an extremely fun meme whooshing across the ‘net. We need a Disney princess who juuls; we need a Disney princess who is falling asleep/calling a cab/having a smoke/taking a drag; we need a Disney princess with chronic UTIs. We also, according to one Planned Parenthood affiliate who tweeted and then deleted, need a Disney princess who has gotten an abortion. Statistically, like two and a half already have,” reads the post.

Margaret Sanger would’ve probably preferred it had been the minority princesses — Javier Powerz (@JavierPowerz) March 29, 2018

Ok. 1/5 Disney princesses should be gun owners. — Mike Gillson (@MattGillson) March 29, 2018

We have a nominee for the Most Deplorable Moonbat Take of 2018… https://t.co/2cWOMxkekZ — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 29, 2018

Here are some of the appropriate responses to the post from Twitter – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1