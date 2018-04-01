True Pundit

‘Jezebel’ Gets Wrecked For Insane Post About Two Disney Princesses Having Had Abortions

On Wednesday, left-wing site Jezebel decided the hill to die on was claiming two Disney princesses have had abortions.

“We need many kinds of Disney princesses, according to an extremely fun meme whooshing across the ‘net. We need a Disney princess who juuls; we need a Disney princess who is falling asleep/calling a cab/having a smoke/taking a drag; we need a Disney princess with chronic UTIs. We also, according to one Planned Parenthood affiliate who tweeted and then deleted, need a Disney princess who has gotten an abortion. Statistically, like two and a half already have,” reads the post.

Here are some of the appropriate responses to the post from Twitter – READ MORE

