Politics
‘Jezebel’ Gets Wrecked For Insane Post About Two Disney Princesses Having Had Abortions
On Wednesday, left-wing site Jezebel decided the hill to die on was claiming two Disney princesses have had abortions.
Statistically, at least 2 Disney princesses have had abortions https://t.co/FcmHx4B37I pic.twitter.com/OQohwUkctW
— Jezebel (@Jezebel) March 29, 2018
“We need many kinds of Disney princesses, according to an extremely fun meme whooshing across the ‘net. We need a Disney princess who juuls; we need a Disney princess who is falling asleep/calling a cab/having a smoke/taking a drag; we need a Disney princess with chronic UTIs. We also, according to one Planned Parenthood affiliate who tweeted and then deleted, need a Disney princess who has gotten an abortion. Statistically, like two and a half already have,” reads the post.
— Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) March 29, 2018
Margaret Sanger would’ve probably preferred it had been the minority princesses
— Javier Powerz (@JavierPowerz) March 29, 2018
Ok. 1/5 Disney princesses should be gun owners.
— Mike Gillson (@MattGillson) March 29, 2018
We have a nominee for the Most Deplorable Moonbat Take of 2018… https://t.co/2cWOMxkekZ
— Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 29, 2018
Here are some of the appropriate responses to the post from Twitter – READ MORE
