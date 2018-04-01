True Pundit

Politics World

Trump links US border wall to NAFTA renegotiation, warns Mexico ‘must stop drug, people flows’

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump explicitly linked his proposal to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico to ongoing NAFTA negotiations, warning the country that the flow of illicit drugs and immigrants “must stop.”

Via Twitter, the president ripped the U.S.’s southern neighbor for doing “very little, if nothing” at stemming illegal immigration and narcotics from flowing across the border. He renewed a threat he made earlier this year, warning that successful trade pact renegotiation talks would hinge on Mexico making efforts to secure the border. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump renews threat to link NAFTA talks to border security, warns on deal for immigrant 'Dreamers'
Trump renews threat to link NAFTA talks to border security, warns on deal for immigrant 'Dreamers'

President Donald Trump renewed a threat to link NAFTA renegotiation to his desire to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
CNBC CNBC
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: