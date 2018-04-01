Trump links US border wall to NAFTA renegotiation, warns Mexico ‘must stop drug, people flows’

President Donald Trump explicitly linked his proposal to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico to ongoing NAFTA negotiations, warning the country that the flow of illicit drugs and immigrants “must stop.”

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Via Twitter, the president ripped the U.S.’s southern neighbor for doing “very little, if nothing” at stemming illegal immigration and narcotics from flowing across the border. He renewed a threat he made earlier this year, warning that successful trade pact renegotiation talks would hinge on Mexico making efforts to secure the border. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1