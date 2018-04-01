13-Year-Old Runs For Governor As A Democrat To Ban Semi-Automatic Firearms

A teenager in Vermont is running for governor as a Democrat because he wants to ban semi-automatic weapons, saying that the state “needs” far-left gun control.

Ethan Sonneborn, 13, participated in the March For Our Lives event earlier this month to protest against gun violence, NBC 5 reported.

“My generation has been taking an important step in this because we’re the ones were getting shot,” Sonneborn told the network. “This affects us directly and people who say it can’t happen in Vermont, we came this close to it happening in Vermont. It will happen in Vermont if we don’t take action.”

According to the network, Sonneborn would like to see a ban on “assault weapons,” a term that the Left uses when referring to semi-automatic long guns. – READ MORE

