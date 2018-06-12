Jewish Group Demands MSNBC Fire Joy Reid For Her Anti-Semitism

On Monday, the oldest pro-Israel organization in the United States demanded that MSNBC’s Joy Reid be fired for her blatant anti-Semitism.

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) made the demand after multiple anti-Semitic comments and conspiracy theories from Reid’s past had surfaced on her now-defunct blog and web archive sites. In a statement, ZOA wrote:

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) has called upon the TV broadcasting network MSNBC to fire Joy Reid, host of ‘MSNBC’s AM Joy’ program, for uttering outrageous anti-Semitic comments and for espousing bizarre conspiracy theories. The ZOA is appalled that someone espousing her views and making the comments she has made on air has a paid slot on a major TV network and calls upon MSNBC to fire her forthwith.

Reid first came under fire last December when a Twitter account tracked down her old blog on a web archive and published screenshots of anti-gay remarks she made. – READ MORE

