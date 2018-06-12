‘Celebrity Family Feud’ tops politically charged Tony Awards in ratings race

ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” topped CBS’s presentation of the 2018 Tony Awards in total viewers and among young audiences on Sunday night, according to Nielsen Media Research.

“Celebrity Family Feud” was the most-watched program in the country in the 8 p.m. hour Sunday, delivering 7.4 million viewers for ABC to the Tony Awards’s 6.7 million on CBS despite a strong lead-in from “60 Minutes,” which drew 7.8 million viewers.

NBC aired all reruns on Sunday night and captured 3.2 million for third place.

The awards show was the subject of controversy after actor Robert De Niro twice said “f— Trump” while on stage Sunday, prompting a standing ovation from the New York audience.

Here's video of DeNiro swearing at Trump on #TonyAwards

Australian feed didnt censor it. pic.twitter.com/KZNrT8UIyH — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2018

The expletive was bleeped out by CBS in the U.S. with the telecast being on a 10-second delay, but the comment still aired on Australian TV.

“I’m gonna say one thing: f— Trump,” said De Niro, one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics of the president. “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump’, it’s f— Trump.” – READ MORE

