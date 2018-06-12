Monday marks ends of net neutrality rules

Monday marks the end of net neutrality rules in the U.S., following GOP members of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voting to end the protections last year.

The FCC announced the June 11 end date in May after the organization voted 3-2 along party lines last December to roll back the 2015 Open Internet Order.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has argued the commission went beyond its authority when it imposed the net neutrality regulations. – READ MORE

