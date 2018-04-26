Entertainment Politics TV
Jesse Watters Praises Kanye After Trump Tweets: ‘He’s Shattering the Paradigm of Us Against Them’ (VIDEO)
.@JesseBWatters on Kanye/Trump: “I think you can’t underestimate what’s going on here culturally and politically.” #TheFivepic.twitter.com/wy8bLoG0zQ
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2018
Jesse Watters, who praised Kanye West earlier this week as a “modern-day philosopher,” continued heaping praise upon West today after today’s brief MAGAfest with President Trump.
West defended his support for Trump, and the President thanked him on Twitter. West also shared photos of his Make America Great Again hat.
Watters said West has “matured” since his infamous comment about George W. Bush, adding “the new loving Kanye would look back on that and probably not like that.” – READ MORE
